Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Envista makes up approximately 2.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Envista worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 419.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NVST stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

