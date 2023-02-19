Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,606 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $43,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average of $276.58. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

