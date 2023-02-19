Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Boosted by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 350,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,352,000 after buying an additional 326,080 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 350,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 208,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

