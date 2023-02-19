Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 585,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ET opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

