Energi Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $122,592.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00079286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00058834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00029393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001107 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,738,472 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.