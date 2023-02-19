Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $11.97 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $186,839.19 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00079548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00058015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,738,554 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

