Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99.

Elme Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ELME opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Elme Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -194.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

