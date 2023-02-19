Electroneum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,446.12 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $53.59 million and $35,446.12 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014929 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,752,738 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

