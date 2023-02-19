Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 214.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the period. Elastic makes up 17.3% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Elastic worth $38,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Elastic by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 9.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Elastic by 21.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

