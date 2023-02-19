Efforce (WOZX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $540,840.92

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Efforce has a total market cap of $34.62 million and $540,840.92 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

