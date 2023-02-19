Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.74.

EW stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

