Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

