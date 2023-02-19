Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $185.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.