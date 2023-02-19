Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $185.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.00.
Ecolab Price Performance
Shares of ECL opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.
Ecolab Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
