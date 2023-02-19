eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $701.17 million and $15.07 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,533.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00554901 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00172565 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00051980 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000806 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,312,510,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,312,554,673,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
