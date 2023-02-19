Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:ETY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

