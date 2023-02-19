Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ETY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $14.45.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
