Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
ETG opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $21.10.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
