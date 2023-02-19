Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

ETG opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.