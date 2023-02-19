Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

