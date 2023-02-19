Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
