EAC (EAC) Trading 34.7% Higher Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. EAC has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $3,516.05 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00404171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000806 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01211289 USD and is up 14.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,599.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

