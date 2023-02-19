E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,051 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.