E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $90,000 Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

