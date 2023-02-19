E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EQRx were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EQRX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. EQRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQRx Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQRX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.