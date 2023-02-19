E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

