E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.20.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $338.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.79.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

