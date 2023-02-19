Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $31,506.82 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

