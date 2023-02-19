DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $24.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

