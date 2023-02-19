Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Lifted by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,308.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 157,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 146,375 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 104,117 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 129,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.05. 366,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,378. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

