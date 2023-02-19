Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.70 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY23 guidance to $6.65-6.75 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

