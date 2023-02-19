DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $138.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

