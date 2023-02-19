Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.61.

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.