Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DHER opened at €40.38 ($43.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.56 and a 200 day moving average of €43.67. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 52-week high of €57.82 ($62.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

