Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $433.31 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.98. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 131.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.15.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

