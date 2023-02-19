Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $485.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.4 %

DECK opened at $405.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.59. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $433.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,864.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.