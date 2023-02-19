Dean Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

