Dean Capital Management Sells 9,789 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. StockNews.com lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Constance A. Howes purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,012.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,320 shares in the company, valued at $146,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $760.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

