Dean Capital Management Sells 4,010 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.16% of Preformed Line Products worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLPC opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.80. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

