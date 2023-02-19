Dean Capital Management Sells 2,897 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Lancaster Colony accounts for about 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 406,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 281,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,027,000 after buying an additional 261,387 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $12,337,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $6,944,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 251,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $196.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.47. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

