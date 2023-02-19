Dean Capital Management Sells 27,934 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,934 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Hooker Furnishings worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $21.37 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $242.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $151.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

