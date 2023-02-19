Dean Capital Management Sells 18,302 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the period. StoneX Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of StoneX Group worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,298 shares of company stock worth $2,734,365 over the last three months. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.96.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

