Dean Capital Management Lowers Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in American States Water were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in American States Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American States Water by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWR. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water Announces Dividend

AWR stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

American States Water Company Profile

