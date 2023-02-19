Dean Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods makes up about 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,775,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

