Dean Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after buying an additional 226,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after buying an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after buying an additional 79,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

