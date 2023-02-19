Dean Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 76.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

