DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.33. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 28,616 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,258,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,795,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.