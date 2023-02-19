DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.33. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 28,616 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.
Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.