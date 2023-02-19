DARTH (DAH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.48

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One DARTH token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DARTH has a total market cap of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH was first traded on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

