Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,069 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $120,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $256.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.16. The company has a market cap of $186.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

