Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $6.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYXT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

CYXT stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 4,209.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

