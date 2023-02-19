Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $6.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.
Several research firms have issued reports on CYXT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 9.2 %
CYXT stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.
Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
