Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.48.
Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.
