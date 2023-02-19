Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cybin by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cybin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 141,031 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

