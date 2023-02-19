Cunning Capital Partners LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 383,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,957,000 after buying an additional 23,314 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 40,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 4.1 %

PSX stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.