Cunning Capital Partners LP Acquires 5,735 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cunning Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $110.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

