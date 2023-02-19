CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,040,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330,417 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $41,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 171.93%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

