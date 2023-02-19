Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 73.6 %

Shares of CCEL stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.29. Cryo-Cell International has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

